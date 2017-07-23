Spotlight: Dr. Sharon S. Jordan ~ Dentist

Routine Exams, Dental Hygiene, Dentures & Veneers, Crowns, Implants, Orthodontics and MORE! Ask about Fastbraces.

Dr. Sharon S. Jordan currently maintains a private practice located at 2614 Cherokee Avenue, Macon, Georgia, where she has practiced as a professional dentist for over 30 years. Dr. Jordan’s dental office provides dental care by combining a pleasing and comfortable surrounding with modern dental equipment and computers. Her staff includes a dental hygienist who provides regular cleanings and other preventative dental care for patients.

Dr. Jordan attended L.H. Williams, Unionville, and Matilda Hartley Elementary Schools, where she finished as valedictorian of her class in 1968. She later earned a B.S. Degree in Biology from Mercer University, and then went on to the Medical College of Georgia (now Georgia Regents University), School of Dentistry, where she completed her studies for the Doctor of Dental Medicine (D.M.D.) degree.

Contact Dr. Jordan’s office at http://jordandmd.com or call (478) 743-3583.

Dental Affiliations
American Dental Association (ADA)
American Orthodontic Society
Georgia Dental Society (GDS)
National Dental Association (NDA)
North Georgia Dental Society
Central District Society
Bibb County Dental Society

