SPOTLIGHT: Dr. Nikki Hill ~ ATLANTA Dermatologist

Person of the Week

Dr. Nikki Hill, an Atlanta native by way of a military childhood, is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University. She received her doctorate of Medicine from Boston University, Dermatology training from University of Texas-MD Anderson, a fellowship at Emory University, and completed additional training to specialize in Hair Loss disorders, where she has opened and is the president of Skin of Culture and Hair Center, a full-service dermatology practice in Atlanta, GA. Dr. Hill focuses on hair loss disorders, hair regrowth treatments, anti-aging and cosmetic as well as medical skin health.

Dr. Hill’s office can be reached at 404-474-2301.

www.socahcenter.com

Listen to her interview@ blogtalkradio.com/sparkplug

