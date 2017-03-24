SPOTLIGHT: Dr. Nikki Hill ~ ATLANTA Dermatologist

in Biographies Business Inspiration Person of the Week Spark Plug People Women's Health & Wellness by — March 24, 2017 at 12:46 pm | 0 comments

 

Dr. Nikki Hill - People You Need to Know Magazine

Dr. Nikki Hill, an Atlanta native by way of a military childhood, is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University. She received her doctorate of Medicine from Boston University, Dermatology training from University of Texas-MD Anderson, a fellowship at Emory University, and completed additional training to specialize in Hair Loss disorders, where she has opened and is the president of Skin of Culture and Hair Center, a full-service dermatology practice in Atlanta, GA. Dr. Hill focuses on hair loss disorders, hair regrowth treatments, anti-aging and cosmetic as well as medical skin health.

Dr. Hill’s office can be reached at 404-474-2301.
www.socahcenter.com
Listen to her interview@ blogtalkradio.com/sparkplug

Share on Tumblr

Tags:

 
 
 

0 Comments

 

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

 

Leave a Comment

 





XHTML: You can use these tags:
<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

 
 
PYNTK
 
 

Support Atlanta Women Business Owners

PYNTK
 
 
Photobucket
 
 
PYNTK
 
 
PYNTK
 
 
Email icon
 
SafeSubscribe with Constant Contact
For Email Newsletters you can trust
 
 
PYNTK
 
 

Search For More…

 
 
 
 