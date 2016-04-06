Spark Plug ~ Publisher of People You Need to Know Magazine
Spark Plug’s upbeat attitude, positive outlook on life, charismatic personality, and boundless energy have all contributed to his success in every sales arena. In 1984, while working for one of the nation’s leading sporting goods organizations, John Smith, the president, was so impressed with his sales ability, energy and enthusiasm that he bestowed upon him the nickname, “Spark Plug.” It was a perfect match for his personality because another definition for spark plug is “a person who inspires or energizes”– and the rest is Spark Plug history.
Spark Plug has sold everything from pots and pans from the trunk of his car to advertising space in business directories, magazines and newspapers. His many sales experiences and his chance to travel throughout the world have given him an opportunity to embrace, appreciate and connect with people from all walks of life. ACDelco, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of spark plugs even crowned him as their “human spark plug” and hired him to speak to their sales force, as well as make personal appearances on their behalf. He is also called the Official Morale Booster for the CDC.
Along with over 20 years of sales experience, Anthony “Spark Plug” Thomas is a distinguished graduate of Mercer University’s cutting edge leadership program with a Bachelor’s degree in Organization Leadership and a noted graduate of Duke University’s world-class Innovative Leadership Program. He is the recipient of Atlanta’s Phoenix Award, the city’s most prestigious award for community service. The Mayor of Flint, Michigan, Woodrow Stanley, proclaimed May 14, 1997, as Spark Plug Day, in honor of his work with local high school students. The Governor of Georgia commended him for his “A” is for Attitude program created for Atlanta high school students. He’s also a visionary, humanitarian, entrepreneur, U.S. Navy veteran, former collegiate tennis player, historian, writer, published author, meeting planner, publisher of three metro Atlanta magazines showcasing women business owners, snow skier, biking enthusiast, women’s rights supporter, radio talk show host and photographer. Spark Plug is also a member of the Atlanta Press Club and was voted Best Promoter by New America Media. He is an April 2014 recipient of the World Visionary Leadership Award for his commitment and dedication to helping women business owners succeed in Atlanta and beyond.
FOCUS
Spark Plug does motivational keynote presentations and has a voice that touches the soul. He is the speaker of choice for leadership conferences, women’s groups, corporate retreats, sales meetings, schools, and government agencies. His inspirational and insightful presentations, which focus on leadership, marketing, diversity, customer service and motivation are filled with personal stories as well as proven leadership strategies.
Spark Plug has ignited the crowd for:
- AT&T
- S1 Corporation
- USDA
- CDC
- ACDelco
- Chick-fil-A
- Sheraton
- U.S. Postal Service
- ADP
- Georgia Power
- Southern Company
- Alcatel – Lucent Technologies
- Leadership Henry
- Southern Regional Hospital
- Georgia State University
- Spelman College
- DeKalb County Schools
- Fulton County Schools
- Georgia Department of Labor
- American Public Transportation Association
- Niagara Transit Authority
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
- Mercer University
- Illinois Department of Human Services
- Atlanta Housing Authority
- Florida Housing Authority and more
