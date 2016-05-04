PYNTK Magazine Spotlight! Dr. Nikki McHenry – Pure Balance Chiropractic

in Business by PYNTK | 0 comments

Featured: Dr. Nikki McHenry

Owner: Pure Balance Chiropractic

http://www.fultonchiro.com/

(770) 996-6400

“Pain is not a Lifestyle.”

Services Include: Chiropractic, Massage Therapy, Athlete Massage, Wellness Care, Food Sensitivity Testing, Weight Loss, X-Ray, Exercise Rehab, Physiotherapy and MORE.

Treating Headaches, Joint Pain, Carpal Tunnel, Wrist Pain, Tendonitis, Neck Pain, Poor Posture, Numbness, Scar Tissue, Whiplash, Work Injuries, Back Pain and MORE.

Dr. Nikki McHenry, a native of Monroe, Louisiana, gained her Doctoral Degree in Chiropractic Studies from Parker College of Chiropractic in Dallas, Texas. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology/Rehabilitation Services from Southern University and A&M College where she graduated with honors. She is a member of the Psi-Chi National Honor Society and Golden Key National Honor Society. Other memberships include the Georgia Chiropractic Association, American Chiropractic Association and International Chiropractic Association.

Dr. McHenry has been practicing chiropractic for 10 years and has a passion for science and the human anatomy. She prides herself in educating patients about chiropractic care and how it enables the organs of the body to perform at their highest level by removing interference.