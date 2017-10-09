Atlanta Health Advocate Spotlight: Sarepta Isaac, DPM, MBA
Dr. Sarepta started her mission in healthcare and wellness advocacy and education after noticing a tremendous need while treating her patients in her everyday work. She would routinely encounter patients who were diagnosed and being treated, sometimes for years with certain ailments and still not know anything about their disease. Many times, patients would come to her and ask for clarification on medications and treatments prescribed by other providers. The passion and commitment to investigate, educate and advocate came from this.
After completing her undergraduate studies at Pace University in NYC with a major in biology and minor in chemistry, Dr. Sarepta received her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine Degree in 2011 from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. She went on to her residency training at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, NY. She served as Chief Resident in the Podiatric Medicine and Surgery residency program during her final year. At the end of her studies, she was awarded a Completion of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery with an added credential in Reconstructive Rearfoot Surgery.
While serving as Chief resident, Dr. Isaac began pursuing her Master’s in Business Administration degree with a Concentration in Health Care Management, which she completed in August 2016. Shortly after completion of her MBA program, Dr. Isaac opened her private practice, Serenity Podiatric Concierge, LLC in metro Atlanta.
Dr. Sarepta enjoys researching and exploring all aspects of healthcare. She is a sought-after speaker of health topics and is a recurring health and wellness writing contributor for a local lifestyle magazine. During her free time, she enjoys writing in her personal blog serenethinkingblog.wordpress.com and writing for a local lifestyle magazine.
Dr. Isaac is available for speaking engagements. Her office can be reached at 404-937-7005. https://serenitypodiatricconcierge.com
