Magazine Spotlight: Dr. Jocelyn K. Curry ~ Atlanta’s Podiatrist
Dr. Jocelyn K. Curry has had a passion for medicine since early childhood when she received a plastic doctor’s kit as a Christmas gift. She has practiced as a podiatric physician in Atlanta, Georgia, since 2010.
Dr. Curry received her B.S. in Biology from Morgan State University and her doctorate from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine. She completed surgical residency at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, where she served as chief resident in the final year. Dr. Curry’s medical specialties include pediatric deformities, sports injuries, diabetic foot care and reconstructive surgery ranging from bunions to ankle fractures. She has board certifications in Foot Surgery and Wound Care.
Medicine is not her only passion, as she is a wife and mother of three small children. She often states that her mother’s early health struggles were a driving force toward the medical field.
Dr. Curry has always been deeply invested in her community and was warmly welcomed back to her Atlanta roots when she started in private practice. She has a deep connection to her church and her sorority. Always willing to share her knowledge on proper foot care, Dr. Curry treats every patient like a family member and gives 100% of herself to ensure the best outcome possible.
http://www.ankleandfootcenters.com/dr-curry/
