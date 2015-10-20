Magazine Spotlight! Dr. Jessica Lee ~ Atlanta Dental Center

Look for Dr. Jessica Lee in the upcoming “Business Meets Glamour” edition of People You Need to Know Magazine!

Dr. Jessica Lee is a graduate of The University of Michigan School of Dentistry. While at Michigan, she excelled in patient care as well as research, winning first place in the Science category for her research of the Chorda Tympani Nerve. She has gone on two humanitarian trips to Jamaica and Kenya to treat hundreds of people who had no access to dental care. She has also won the DENTSPLY award for removable dentures.

Dr. Lee is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry with a strong emphasis in cosmetic and esthetic dentistry. Dr. Lee is a preferred provider for Invisalign, is proficient in Cerec technology, and has had advance training in implant placement and restoration.

Dr. Lee is originally from Columbus, Ohio. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry at Oakwood University, Huntsville, Alabama. Prior to practicing in Atlanta, GA, Dr. Lee practiced dentistry in the metropolitan area of Washington, D.C.

Dr. Lee is the founder of The Kenya Summer Research Program at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. This program is a combined effort to improve the quality of life for the people living in Meru, Kenya. The well-being of the residents living in the region is researched by various medical professionals and researchers, and the main effort of the dental school’s program is to monitor the oral health of adults and children living in Meru.

Dr. Lee moved to Atlanta in 2010 when her husband took a job with the Emory Health Care system as an emergency Medicine Physician.

Dr. Lee enjoys the city’s vibrant energy, diversity and of course the southern hospitality. She and her husband enjoy skiing, golfing, playing tennis and traveling.

