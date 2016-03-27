Has Burnout Broken Your Stride? 6 Ways to Get Back Into the Groove

in Women's Health & Wellness by PYNTK | 0 comments

What happened to you?

When you started out as an entrepreneur, you were enthusiastic. Everything was new. You were optimistic about the future and work seemed more like a hobby. You didn’t mind putting in all of those long extra hours because you loved the fact that you were finally living your dream.

After a while, reality set in and before you realized what was happening, your mood started to change. Things weren’t so fun anymore and your enthusiasm started evaporating like fresh rain on hot pavement.You began to question yourself regarding whether your dream job was still what you really wanted. Everything became more like a grind … something similar to that JOB you couldn’t wait to leave in order to start your own business.

If you saw a glimpse of yourself in the two short paragraphs above … someone who is now uninterested and emotionally spent, you may be burned out. Nevertheless, there’s hope. Check out the 6 ways you can recover. Get prepared to turn your snarl into a smile, your stress into strength, take your creativity off pause and start glowing again.

You Deserve a Break. Take it.

Yes, if you’re feeling burned out, you deserve a break. For those who are still feeling chipper on the job, don’t wait until you feel burned out before taking a break. Take them as frequently as you can.

There’s much we can learn from a cat. Karen Brademeyer once said, “Who among us hasn’t envied a cat’s ability to ignore the cares of daily life and to relax completely?” Whether you like cats or not, you have to respect the fact that they know how to relax. You’ll often find them sitting near a window, sunning themselves and taking it easy. They know how to get plenty of rest. Notice that I didn’t use the word vacation here; I used the word break instead because your brain probably would have responded with, “I can’t afford a vacation.” However, if you CAN afford a vacation, take a long one. Otherwise, take more breaks where you can relax, and do it completely.

Set Your Priorities in Order

Stand on the sidelines of life for a moment. Have you forgotten what’s most important in this life? Tomorrow offers no guarantees. Working and making money is good, but our friends and family are priceless. Redefine what success means to you. What are you working toward? Is your health already suffering from the overload?

Get That Bee Out of Your Bonnet

What’s really stressing you out? Why are you having all of those sleepless nights, which cause you to be on edge most of the time? If you take a bit of space out of your busy day, most likely, you can identify what’s bugging you. After you find it, take action … isn’t that the first thing you would do if a bee actually found its way into your bonnet?

Slow Your Roll

Slow down. What you’re doing is not worth having a stroke or heart attack as a result of being overworked. Yes … burnout can lead to heart attacks and unfortunately, a stroke. Once again, slow down. The world will not stop turning if you decide to take some “ME” time during your busy day.

Add Some Spice to What You Do

Never underestimate the power of a good idea. Gather some friends around … if you still have a few, or start a mastermind group to help you add some depth to what you do. Sometimes it takes someone on the outside who can look in and help you add a bit of flavor to what you do. Adding different services to break the monotony or finding a way to do something more efficiently could be all that you need to add some zest to your work.

Talk to Someone

It’s OK to get help. As brilliant and as strong as we are, we still need someone to help us when we feel helpless. Even though women have been labeled as the ones who hold up the sky, it’s not our job. It’s not your job to hold up the sky. It’s not my job either. If necessary, talk to a professional who can help you sort out the things which have your nerves in a bundle and your mood in a mess. If you don’t get a handle on your situation, your attitude definitely won’t be a magnetic one and you’ll miss out on the many opportunities that a good attitude can provide.

Charles R. Swindoll wrote, “The longer I live, the more I realize the impact of attitude on life. Attitude, to me, is more important than facts. It is more important than the past, than education, than money, than circumstances, than failure, than successes, than what other people think or say or do. It is more important than appearance, giftedness or skill. It will make or break a company … a church … a home. The remarkable thing is we have a choice every day regarding the attitude we will embrace for that day. We cannot change our past … we cannot change the fact that people will act in a certain way. We cannot change the inevitable. The only thing we can do is play on the one string we have, and that is our attitude. I am convinced that life is 10% of what happens to me and 90% of how I react to it. And so it is with you … we are in charge of our Attitudes.”

I believe if you take action on some of the suggestions above, you’ll start to feel much better, your attitude will begin to improve and burnout will just be a faded memory.

Cheers!

Share on Tumblr