March 26, 2016 ~ Let’s Walk The Beautiful Mile with Founder, Adre Orie

in Women's Health & Wellness by PYNTK | 0 comments

The inaugural 2k walk, The Beautiful Mile, is taking place on Saturday, March 26th at Atlanta’s Historic Old Fourth Ward Park near Ponce City Market. This family-friendly and women-targeted event will raise awareness about the harmful messaging of beauty standards imposed on women. The Beautiful Mile seeks to emphasize self-esteem and character-building in women pursuing validation through social media and mainstream guidelines of beauty.

The Beautiful Mile is a one-day beauty walk and empowerment experience for all ages. The outdoor event will feature exhibitors from local businesses, celebrity guest appearances, musical performances, filming of a special documentary piece, and food for purchase provided by local restaurants and food trucks.

Online registration is open through the evening of March 25th and late registration will be available on walk day, starting at 9:00 a.m. at the North Avenue park entrance. The walk starts on the Eastside Trail of the Beltline, continues through surrounding streets and finishes in the Historic Old Fourth Ward Park. Walk participants receive a T-shirt and park entry. All walk participants and supporters are invited back to the park’s Amphitheater for an award ceremony, live performances, and special giveaways.

Registration is available online at TheBeautifulMile.com, sponsorship packages and exhibitor tables are still available through March 24th. Walk entrance fees start at $15/per person.

Founder, Ardre Orie, created The Beautiful Mile with the intent to uplift women who are seeking to find their inner strength, which is a true reflection of beauty. As author of Consciously Beautiful: I Am Enough (2014) and A Heroine in Heels (2015); writer and director of theatrical productions Lipstick Monologues and The Heart of a Man; and film director of the documentary I Am Consciously Beautiful, Orie’s work sheds light on the experiences of women while closely examining the effects of mainstream media and societal norms that have traditionally defined beauty and skewed self-worth in women. The Beautiful Mile will be filmed for her upcoming documentary entitled, ‪#‎TheBeautifulMile‬.

Visit, TheBeautifulMile.com, for more information, park maps, ticket purchase, sponsor and vendor information. To join the conversation follow @IamArdreOrie and hashtag #TheBeautifulMile on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Share on Tumblr